Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,115 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $82,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

