Barclays Begins Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of SAVE opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

