Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $811.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. HSBC has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

