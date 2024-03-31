BarnBridge (BOND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.07 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00006449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,677,330 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

