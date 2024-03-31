Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Raised by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

