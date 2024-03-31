Barrington Research Trims Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Target Price to $45.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FC. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.5 %

FC stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Franklin Covey by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.