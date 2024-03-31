BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

