Benchmark Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $6.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

