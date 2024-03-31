Berenberg Bank Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday.
Diploma Stock Performance
Diploma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,333.33%.
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
