Berenberg Bank Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,722 ($47.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,391.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,256.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,333.33%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

