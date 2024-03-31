Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Trading of Berry
Berry Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
