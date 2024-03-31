Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Berry by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

