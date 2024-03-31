Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.78.

NYSE:BERY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

