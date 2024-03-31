Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 29th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGFV

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 1,611,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.