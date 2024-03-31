BinaryX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $332,956.92 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.31 or 0.00085529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $292.38 million and $332,956.92 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 12% higher against the dollar.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
