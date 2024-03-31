BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

BioAtla Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioAtla stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BioAtla by 0.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 28.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BioAtla by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

