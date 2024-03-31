Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Biophytis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPTS remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 55,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,707. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.
About Biophytis
