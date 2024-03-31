Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Biophytis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 55,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,707. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

