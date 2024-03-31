Bitfarms’ (BITF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Bitfarms Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $745.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

