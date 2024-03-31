BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.17 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007354 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,630.16 or 0.99983515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00140509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000646 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

