BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BINC remained flat at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,981. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

