BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BINC stock remained flat at $52.46 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,981. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

