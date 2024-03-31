BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $779,000.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

