BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average of $230.25. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

