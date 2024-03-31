BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 576 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in RTX by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 106,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,527 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

