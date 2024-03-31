BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,479. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

