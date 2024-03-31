BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,177. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $230.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

