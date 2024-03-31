BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

