BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,989. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

