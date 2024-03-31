BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

TXT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,973. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

