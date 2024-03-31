BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $142.58. 358,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,689. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

