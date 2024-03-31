BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,068.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

