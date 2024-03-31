BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

