BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.