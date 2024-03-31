BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $86.10. 3,077,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

