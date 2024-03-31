BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

