BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.