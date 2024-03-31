Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.