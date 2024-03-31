bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.87.

BLUE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

