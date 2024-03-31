BMO Capital Markets Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$26.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.41.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

