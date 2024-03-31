BMO Capital Markets Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.09.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6700721 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold a total of 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.