BNB (BNB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BNB coin can now be bought for $605.82 or 0.00853457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $90.59 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,937 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,536,024.24944955. The last known price of BNB is 606.2579388 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $1,636,946,231.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
