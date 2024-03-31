BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 63,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,702. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.