BNY Mellon International Equity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.57 (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5666 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKIE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.61. 114,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,810. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.