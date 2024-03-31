BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RHCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.98% of BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (RHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global investment grade corporate bonds selected based on a combination of ESG evaluation, bottom-up credit analysis, and relative value assessment.

