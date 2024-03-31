BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of XB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.57% of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

