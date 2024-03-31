BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:BBBL)

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2331 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBBL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $51.07.

