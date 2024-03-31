BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.36. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

