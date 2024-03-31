BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XFIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

