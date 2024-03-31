BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Plans Dividend of $0.23

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2252 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XONE remained flat at $49.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

