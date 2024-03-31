BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XSVN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 8,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

