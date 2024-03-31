BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Declares Dividend of $0.15

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XSVN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

