BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 135,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

